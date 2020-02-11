Woman runs for shelter as storm pushes across Clarke County, destroying home

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – There were scary moments for residents across Clarke County Monday night as strong storms pushed through.

“I would’ve been sitting right where that tree fell. That’s where I usually sit. That’s my regular seat,” said Willo Coates, who’s home was destroyed during the storm.

Coates lived in a mobile home along Love Road for nearly 40 years. Until Monday night. Minutes before the storm hit, her daughter called and told her to drive the short distance to her house for safety.

“I said mom I think you need to get out and she just responded quick, so we’re glad that we listened to the weather and that she responded quick because it could’ve been worse if she had stayed in the house,” said Sherwanda Gaines.

A large pine tree cut her home in half. She said she had about 15 minutes to escape thanks to her daughter’s quick thinking.

“Just glad she’s still here,” said Gaines.

“I’m glad I obeyed last night for a change because I usually hang back and say oh it’s going to be alright,” said Coates.

Areas near Love Road in Grove Hill received the most damage. There were a couple of traffic accidents during the storm and a tree across Highway 43, but overall the county made it through without a lot of damage. No injuries were reported.

