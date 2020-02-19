WKRG First Alert Storm Team programming weather radios at Academy on Airport Blvd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The First Alert Team, Midland USA, and the National Weather Service are at Academy Sports and Outdoors on Airport near Schillinger programming weather radios!

The team will be there until 7 p.m. tonight. Stop by to have them help you program your weather radio!

Academy Sports and Outdoors is located at 7460 Airport Blvd. in Mobile.

