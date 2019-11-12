Wind advisory today and FREEZE WARNING tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There is a FREEZE WARNING for tonight into Wednesday morning. A freeze warning means widespread freezing temperatures are anticipated. Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will head for the lower 20s farther inland and at the coast, temperatures will be near 30.

There is a HARD FREEZE WARNING for Jackson County MS. This isn’t because it will be colder there, but that warning comes from the National Weather Service in New Orleans and the criteria is slightly different than NWS Mobile. For a hard freeze warning to be issued by NWS Mobile lows need to be near 20°. For NWS New Orleans it’s 25°. Regardless, it’s going to be cold

Make sure you remember the 5 p’s of cold-weather safety. Keep people warm by dressing in layers and hats, bring in pets, if it’s too cold for you, then it’s too cold for them, bring in any sensitive plants, remember to insulate and drip the pipes, especially if it’s expected to get close to 20°, and as always, practice proper fire safety. Make sure any item is about 3 feet away from a space heater.

The cold front has already passed through and we’ll just be getting colder as the day goes on. Any of the lingering rain will be done by late morning. We’ve already hit our high-temperature today.

It will be cold this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to cool and we’ll drop to the 30s before noon. We then may only rebound to the lower 40s during the afternoon and wind chills will remain in the 30s as gusts may reach 25-30 mph. There is a WIND ADVISORY until 6 pm.

Like mentioned before tonight is when we get freezing temperatures, but wind chills will make it feel even colder. Wind chills by daybreak tomorrow will be in the 20s in most spots, but mid to upper teens will be possible as well! Make sure you have plenty of layers as you start your Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon temperatures will begin to moderate and the winds will die down. We are still looking at highs only in the lower to middle 50s. At least there will be sunshine.

For the rest of the week, we stay cool with below-average temperatures, but each day should be a little warmer than the last.