Widespread sprinkles throughout today, heavier rain tonight into tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- The rain is already starting to move into our area early this morning. There is an area of deep moisture in the Gulf that is going to form into a low pressure and move into our region today into Sunday. This weekend is going to be a wash out of showers! The bulk of the rain will be Sunday morning.

The weather prediction center released an excessive rainfall outlook for this weekend which basically means we are going to see an abnormally large amount of rain with several inches of rain possible. We have an 80% chance of rain on Saturday and 90% on Sunday. We can start seeing the rain as early as 2 am on Saturday morning. The cold air is going to stay for this weekend with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Next week we are going to dry off and warm up with a high of 64 on Monday with mostly sunny skies. We will be on a slow warming trend and back in the 70s by Christmas Eve with no chance of rain in the forecast. There will be partly cloudy skies but overall mild conditions for your Christmas!