Widespread showers today, No longer weather aware

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We are no longer weather aware today as only a sliver of northern Clarke County is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Overnight the models weakened with the line of scattered thunderstorms passing through our area later this evening.

We are mainly going to see widespread showers and a low chance for a strong thunderstorm passing through Clarke County. The rainy conditions can start to pick up heading into the afternoon and clearing out by Monday morning. Tomorrow our high is 64 with mostly sunny condition!

After that front passes it will leave behind some cooler temperatures! We have a cool down next week with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Throughout the day on NYE we have mostly sunny skies with a high of 58! At the ball drop there is a 5% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies.

On New Year’s day we will be mostly clear with a high of 61. There is a 30% chance of showers Wednesday night as we are expecting some moisture being lifted from the gulf. The next cold front passes on Thursday and Friday with heightened rain chances and temperatures in the upper 60s