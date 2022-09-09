MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Friday morning, Gulf Coast!

There are already a few scattered storms along the coastline this morning. The coverage will increase as the day progresses with an 80 percent chance that rain will find you. Temperatures will not get too warm this afternoon as that rain cooled air will keep daytime highs into the low- to mid-80’s.

Fortunately, after the good amount of rain we are expecting today, there will be some drier conditions heading into the weekend. There is only a 40 percent chance of rain for the weekend and through Monday, and temperatures will stay seasonable into the upper-80’s. By midweek next week, rain chances will drop to 10 percent with only a couple downpours possible. Overnight lows will be in the low-70’s this weekend, but they will drop to the upper-60’s next week.

In the tropics, we are still tracking Hurricane Earl which is a category 2 hurricane near Bermuda, but it is still tracking to the north-northeast and away from our stretch of the Gulf Coast. There are a couple areas that we are still watching in the eastern Atlantic, but they are still a good distance away from our area and do not have a high chance of formation over the next several days.

Have a great weekend!