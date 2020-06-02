Why has the rain not improved our drought?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Most of the News 5 area is in some sort of drought. Jason Beaman from the NWS in Mobile talks about why the recent rain we have gotten has not improved our drought situation and what it would take to get us back on track.

Jason explains that most of our area is about 8 to 12 inches below normal for the year. Mobile is 7.5 inches, Pensacola is near 8 inches, and Fairhope is 9 inches below average for this year. While we have gotten some beneficial rain, it takes some time to get in a drought AND takes awhile to get out of a drought.

Jason explains, “As far as getting us back to normal, it would take about 7 to 8 inches of rain on average. Some areas a little higher to get back to normal across the area since we are so far behind.” Also keep in mind, our pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms are normally very scattered. In order for the drought to improve, we would have to get widespread rainfall over multiple days.

The good news is, “The long term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is for above normal rainfall not only for the next week to two weeks, but also the longer term outlook into the summer is for above normal rainfall.”

