Why do weather forecast models differ when tracking the tropics?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Have you ever seen one of the First Alert Storm Team meteorologists show a weather model forecast on TV? Do they ever show more than one? It can be confusing if they are different, especially when preparing for a tropical situation. News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with the Meteorologist In Charge at the National Weather Service in Mobile, Jeffrey Medlin, as well as Hurricane Forecaster at Coastal Weather Research Center, Keith Blackwell, about why models differ, how much they are relied upon, and what all goes into them.

Both Medlin and Blackwell explain that each model takes into account different parameters. Even if they do take in the same parameters, they may do so in a different way. Each model also handles the physics in the atmosphere differently.

Medlin explains that the National Weather Service does not really have a preference of models. They just use whichever initializes well and is closest to their own thinking. On the other hand, Blackwell believes that usually the European model is more accurate, but that is not always the case.

When forecasting a tropical system days in advance, it is important for forecasters to rely on models because as humans, we cannot forecast our far enough without the help of these models. Blackwell explains that, “They’re not only forecasting the storm itself, they’re also forecasting all of the influences around in the large scale environment.”

No matter which model turns out more accurate, WKRG News 5, the National Weather Service, and Coastal Weather Research Center will keep you updated! Check out the video for more details!