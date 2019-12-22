Who could see a white Christmas?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While snow is not in our forecast (or anywhere close to us), some of you may be traveling to places that could see a white Christmas!

Let’s start with Christmas Eve. A low pressure system is forecast to be situated in the eastern California/southern Nevada region. Associated snow will be mainly concentrated in the Rockies (southern Idaho, Nevada and Utah). As we move towards Christmas Eve night, that shifts east towards Colorado and western Wyoming.

Christmas looks to be more of the same with snow concentrated in the higher elevations mainly in central Nevada, Utah, Colorado and parts of California.

If you are traveling Thursday or Friday be on the lookout for lasting snow in those same states, but add Minnesota and parts of the Great Lakes as that low pressure system moves towards the northeast.

For our area, we will not have to worry about snow as we will be starting Christmas Day out in the upper 40’s and ending the day with highs in the upper 60’s or lower 70’s. No rain in the forecast either with partly cloudy skies expected for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.