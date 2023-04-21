MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our team has been tracking the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the back half of the day on Friday and early Saturday morning. This is what you can expect with those shower chances and how the rest of the weekend is shaping up.

The afternoon will bring us our first batch of showers. These will be very scattered in nature, and most place will just see some light to moderate rainfall. A brief, isolated wind gust can not be ruled out.

Later Friday and into early Saturday morning, the main batch of rain will push through the area ahead of a cold front. This broken line of showers and storms will bring isolated heavy rainfall and brief wind gusts. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall west of I-65, and this line will greatly weaken as it tracks east.

With all of these storms for the rest of the day Friday and early Saturday, there is a very low severe threat. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has kept the severe threat off to our northwest into portions of Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

After the showers wrap up, beautiful weather is in store for the rest of the weekend. Highs will reach into the upper-70’s, and we will keep mostly sunny skies. That sounds like great beach weather to me!

Have a great weekend!