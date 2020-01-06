What is the difference in flooding and flash flooding? How do forecasters determine whether to issue a warning?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The difference between flooding and flash flooding is a common misconception and many people wonder how forecasters decide to issue a flash flood warning. News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with Meteorologist Jason Beaman from the National Weather Service in Mobile to get the details.

Flooding is a general term and ranges from ponding of water to poor drainage areas that causes water to pool over a roadway. Flash flooding is more specific and is defined as a rapid rise of water in a short amount of time and can destroy life and property.

In order to decide whether or not to issue a flash flood warning, forecasters look at rain rate and soil conditions using a flash flood guidance program. Beaman explains, “Say if our one-hour flash flood guidance is for 2 inches of rain in one hour and we are getting 3 to 4 inches per hour, that would be an instance of flash flooding and we would issue a warning.”

The flood guidance program lets the forecaster hover over any part of our area to see how many inches of rain we would have to get in an hour to see flash flooding. Forecasters also look at river water levels to determine overflow risk.

