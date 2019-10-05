What is bringing our more seasonable temperatures?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you live along the Gulf Coast, you know that we have had above-average temperatures for several weeks, broken multiple records, and have been above 90º for well over 100 days. We have had abnormally dry conditions for most of the area, and a moderate drought for about one-third of our area. The state of Mississippi is under a burn ban while the state of Alabama has been under a fire alert since Sept. 25, 2019. For more information head to this link: https://www.weather.gov/mob/droughtinfo.

For those that have been waiting on fall temperatures, they are just around the corner! But what is changing this hot and dry pattern? Over the past couple of weeks, the whole southeastern United States has been under a dome or ridge of high pressure. Think of this as a bubble, keeping hot and dry air in and keeping anything that could cool us off out, such as cold fronts, storm systems, and thunderstorms.

For the past couple of weeks, low-pressure systems have moved through the northern United States, but have not weakened the dominant ridge of high pressure in the Southeast.

With this pattern shift that we are starting to see, the high pressure has started to erode, meaning it is weakening and moving further east into the Atlantic. With this motion, low pressure is forecast to move into our area bringing a cold front on Monday evening into Tuesday. Ahead of this cold front, we will see an increase in rain coverage tomorrow and Monday with highs in the upper 80s. After this frontal passage we will see lows in the 60s and highs in the mid-80s which is more seasonable for this time of year.

For a more visual explanation, check out the video!