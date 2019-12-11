What is a Gust Front?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tuesday we had a strong gust front pass through our area that branched from the leading edge of a cold front. It was fascinating to see in the sky and left many individuals wondering what exactly is a “Gust Front”.

News 5 Colleen Peterson met up with Jason Beaman from The National Weather Service to dive into the details about what exactly is a gust front. A gust front is an outflow boundary from the leading edge of a cold front. It typically is the dividing edge between two air masses.

Jason Beamon, “A Gust front is most typically produced by thunderstorms. The rain cooled air gets dense and rushes to the ground and produce what we call a thunderstorm outflow.”

This gust front can be considered a mini cold front. Ahead of the cold front there is rising warm air which is why some of the visuals we saw were clouds rising quickly. Behind the front there is cold sinking air. Both of these air masses were close together which is why we saw the sloping features in the clouds.

You can possibly expect to see more gust fronts this winter season.

