What are jubilees and what causes them?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke to Jody Thompson of the Auburn University Marine Extension and Research Center about what jubilees are, why they occur, and why they happen in Mobile Bay.

First off, a jubilee is a natural phenomenon and happens when water is deprived of oxygen and sea creatures wash ashore. Five conditions have to be in place for a jubilee to occur. It has to be late night or early evening, the day before has to be overcast or cloudy, Mobile Bay has to be calm and slick so there is not a lot of mixing, and a gentle east wind and a rising tide have to be in place.

Thompson explains, “Because the water has been real slick and it’s been overcast, the top of the water column has a lot of oxygen in it, but the bottom does not. Then the east wind pushes that water off the top, and a rising tide pushes that bottom low-oxygen water up, those fish just ride with it onto the beach.”

This only happens in a few places in the world, including Mobile Bay due to its shape and depth.

