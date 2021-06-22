Wet Tuesday ahead, off and on rain chances continue

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

It has been a wet go of things this morning as a large swath of rain moved through overnight and early this morning. While the bulk of the rain has now moved east of our area, there is a cluster of showers and storms pushing east this morning that could make for a messy morning commute. Most will see a brief break in the rain mid-morning through the early afternoon before scattered showers and storms return this afternoon through the early evening. Highs today will reach the low-to-mid 80’s, but many will be cooled by rain. Most of the rain will fade as the sun sets. Lows tonight will drop to the 70’s.

Overall we are looking at less rain coverage for your Wednesday, but off and on showers and storms are possible. Highs will be in the mid-80’s yet again. Thanks to tropical moisture left over from Claudette and a front that is forecast to hang over our area, rain chances stay elevated through the week. We could see these rain chances decrease as we approach the weekend. Temperatures will stick in the mid-80’s.

In the tropics, Claudette has now dissipated. We are also watching a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands. We could see some development today or tomorrow before it moves into a less conducive environment for development. Overall, a low chance for development, but we will keep you updated!