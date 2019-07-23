Wet today, relief tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday!

Today will be wet with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day at 80% coverage ahead of a rare July “cool” front. Some will have heavy rain with totals expected to be a quarter inch to a half inch, with more in isolated areas of heavy rain. After that moves through, we can expect cooler and drier conditions for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday mornings are expected to be in the upper 60s!

Later this week, highs will stay steady in the lower 90s with humidity increasing as the weekend arrives.

TROPICS: Per the 10 PM CDT update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Three is still formed in the Bahama’s.

TD 3 will continue on a north/northwest track over the coming days. It is forecast to remain a tropical depression. If it were to strengthen into a tropical storm the next name on the list is Chantal.

Regardless of any strengthening or not, it will not move into the Gulf and will not impact our weather. The rare July cool front that will be moving into the southeast will keep it in the western Atlantic until it makes a likely landfall somewhere on the Coast of the Carolinas sometime mid-week. Again, it’s not a threat here.

As of 1 AM CDT, there is a non-tropical area of low pressure that is expected to develop around mid-week in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Thereafter, it has a low potential to develop tropical or subtropical characteristics through the end of the week. Chance of development is low at 0% within 2 days and 20% within 5 days. We will keep you updated.

You can track Tropical Depression Three and the area of low pressure