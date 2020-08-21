‘We’re trying to gauge the intensity that these storms,’ tropical systems could potentially postpone municipal elections

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your local election headquarters. And those local elections Tuesday could be postponed due to approaching storms.

A decision will be made over the next few days whether or not to push back elections to keep safe ahead of what’s to come out of this storm.

Greg Cochran, the Executive Director of the Alabama League of Municipalities said they are in constant communication with Governor Kay Ivey keeping a close eye on the weather to see what’s the best option for Tuesday.

“If we need to postpone the elections in those areas affected by the storms that are bending are done in a consistent manner and it’s done at the state level and not just locality making those determinations right now,” said Cochran.

At this time, they haven’t notified local clerks to hold off on elections due to weather but they are still waiting to see how this will all play out over the weekend.

“One we’re trying to gauge the intensity that these storms will have on our coastal area. Then the second tier that gets up in Greenville and Loxley and those areas to again evaluate those safety concerns. Do we have the infrastructure in place of poll workers, volunteer workers, facility to have them,” said Cochran.

Cochran said they are looking at possible dates just in case the elections are postponed. As soon as Governor Ivey, the Alabama League of Municipalities, and the Secretary of State are all in agreeance, then they will announce how to move forward.

