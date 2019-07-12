Weekend cancellations ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Below is a list by county of event cancellations along the Gulf Coast.

Mobile County

1. MOB Music and Arts Fest- Rescheduled for August 9-11 due to inclement weather. See full details here.

2.LODA Art Walk:

After review and discussion with local and regional meteorologists, the Board of MOB Music Fest, Mobile Arts Council, and the City of Mobile’s Special Events Department have determined that all outdoor events associated with ArtWalk and MOB Music Fest are cancelled for this weekend. All indoor activities usually associated with ArtWalk will continue as normal and planned. Loda Art Walk Facebook Page, See the post here.

3. Market in the Park- Saturdays ‘Market in the park’ at Cathedral Square has been cancelled due to the impending heavy rain.

4. 61st annual Roy Martin Young Anglers moved to July 27th

The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo has closely been monitoring the weather and possibility of tropical activity in our area Sat. July 13 for the 61st annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament. We utilized all resources available to make what we feel like is this best decision for the kids, as their safety is our top priority. This tournament has been moved to July 27, the weekend after the ADSFR.

5. Mark Barron’s Football Camp: Sage Park-canceled

6. Mobile Parks and Recreation Teen Night: Dotch Community Center-cancele

Baldwin County

The Blue Marlin Grand Championship at The Wharf in Orange Beach has been cancelled.

Escambia County

No Cancellations to report