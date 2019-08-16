Weekend begins with heat and ends with thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – The heat today hasn’t felt as brutal compared to earlier this week, but it’s still been plenty hot and that continues to start the weekend. As for tonight it will be clear and somewhat comfortable with lows in the middle 70s.

Tomorrow brings mostly dry skies with only a 20% chance for daytime pop ups. That means not much relief from highs in the middle 90s and heat index values near 105. Stay cool and don’t forget the pets. On Sunday higher humidity and more moisture moves in meaning scattered thunderstorms at a 60% chance with highs near 90. Monday will be nearly a carbon copy of Sunday.

As we move away from Monday our weather will be very typical of this time of year. Mornings begin quiet and in the 70s, we’ll warm up to near 90 in the afternoons, and each day will bring daytime scattered thunderstorms.

The tropics are quiet.