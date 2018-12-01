Strong or severe storms possible today

A humid south wind has brought plenty of moisture and fuel for showers and thunderstorms overnight last night and into this morning. Some storms may become strong through the day with a small chance of a few becoming severe.

Across the entire News 5 Area there is a slight risk of severe storms. This means that severe weather is possible, so stay aware through the day. The greatest threats are for gusty winds, flash flooding, and an isolated brief tornado.

A flash flood watch covers our Florida counties. Rain amounts will range from around an inch for inland counties to a couple of inches closer to the I-10 corridor, to several inches or more in the Florida panhandle. The threat of flooding is highest in the panhandle.

The steady south wind will also push water northward on our coasts and in our bays so watch for higher tide levels and increased coastal erosion. Places like the Causeway may get some flooding from water pushed by the wind.

The warm, humid stays around with highs in the middle 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered through most of your day. There is a slight risk of severe storms through the late afternoon hours. The biggest threats are for gusty winds, flash flooding and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

The active weather moves out this afternoon but we’ll still have some showers on Sunday and Monday.