Kirk Already Weakening
MOBILE, AL (WKRG) - Kirk was a tropical storm a few days ago, then dissolved into low pressure and clouds. Now it's a tropical storm again. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Lesser Antilles island chain.
We tracked the remnants of Kirk across the Atlantic, thinking that it this might happen.
Kirk is a moderate tropical storm, located in the Atlantic Ocean about 300 miles east of Barbados. Even though it has re-formed it is already beginning to show signs of weakening. It will continue to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean sea, where will encounter drier air and strong wind shear. Longer term, Kirk will likely keep a low-latitude path toward the Yucatan Peninsula, if it lasts. It probably won't.
