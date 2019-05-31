MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A cluster of thunderstorms over the Yucatan Peninsula will keep moving westward as a tropical disturbance, toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. A tropical disturbance is thunderstorms that hold together as aq group, without circulation. These are common in the Atlantic at any time between May and November.

As this low pressure area moves toward the southern Gulf this weekend, it will be investigated by the National Hurricane Center so it will be called an "invest". The odds of it forming into a tropical depression or more in the Bay of Campeche are low but each day of data will give more clues.

Regardless of what it does, it is no threat to the northern Gulf coast. Our warm season is hurricane season so be prepared for the next threat. Watch the special 40th anniversary program on Hurricane Frederic for perspective on what is possible.