WEATHER AWARE SATURDAY: Confidence in severe weather for the weekend growing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Forecast models have continued to indicate that and active weather event may unfold over the Southeast U.S. Friday and Saturday. Confidence in that threat continues to grow.

A strong upper-level trough will begin moving into the southern Plains Friday. This will lead to the development of and area of low pressure and cold front. This system will likely bring a round of severe thunderstorms to parts of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas Friday afternoon.

The severe weather risk for the Gulf Coast will likely begin Friday night. A warm front will lift north through the area bringing a surge in warmth and humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstoms will be possible. There may be enough wind shear to include the threat of an isolated severe thunderstorm.

Severe weather risk area for Saturday, January 11.

The main severe weather threat will come Saturday. We anticipate a line of showers and storms to form along the approaching cold front. There will also be a chance of isolated storms forming out ahead of the front. The main window for severe weather on Saturday will open at 10am and end by 6pm. We hope to narrow down the timing in the coming days.

The atmosphere ahead of the front will be in a state that could yield multiple severe weather hazards. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. We will need to stay up-to-date on changes in this forecast over the coming days.