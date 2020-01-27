Venus and Neptune visible in the sky tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two planets in our solar system will appear close to one another in the January 27th night sky.

With eight planets orbiting around our sun, it is a somewhat high chance that at some point, any two planets will appear visibly close to each other in the Earth’s night sky. When two of these bodies appear within close proximity, we perceive that as a conjunction.

Many planetary conjunctions can be viewed by the naked eye. However, there is one plant in our solar system that cannot be viewed without the help of an aid. That planet is Neptune, the outer-most planet in our solar system. (Recall: In 2006, Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet)

On the evening of January 27, the planet Venus will appear in close proximity to the planet Neptune. Venus will outshine all of the other planetary bodies in the night sky. You will need a pair of binoculars or a telescope to see Neptune. When viewing planets at night, it is important to remember that planets will appear as static bodies. They will not twinkle. Neptune will appear as a small blue disk.

It will be quite a while before this opportunity presents itself again. The next Neptunian conjunction will occur in April 2022.