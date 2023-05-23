MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to monitor the progress of a power super typhoon set to make the first U.S. landfall of the 2023 hurricane season.

Super Typhoon Mawar remains on track to make a landfall on U.S. island territory of Guam. The storms is projected to make landfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (Central Time) with maximum winds around 155-160 mph. Gusts could approache 175 mph. Up to 15″ of rain could trigger significant mud and landslides.

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet with no tropical development over the next seven days.