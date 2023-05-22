MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – While the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Basins remain quiet, the Western Pacific has a monster storm heading for Guam.

On Monday evening, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring no active tropical entities or disturbances. Tropical development is not expected over the next seven days.

In the Western Pacific, powerful Typhoon Mawar continues to strengthen. The storm is forecast to become a Super Typhoon with winds equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches Guam. The storm is forecast to bring significant impacts Tuesday night into Wednesday in the form of winds, rain, and storm surge. The storm will further strengthen as it approaches The Philippines by the weekend.

The News 5 First Alert Storm Team will continue to track the tropics all season long.