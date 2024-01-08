MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here at Kingswood Apartments on Old Shell Road, strong winds have toppled over a tree behind News 5’s Shamonee Baker.

Thankfully, the tree didn’t land on any apartments, but it did land very close to a power line.

Now, crews are working on the scene, trying to clear the debris and cut down tree limbs with power saws.

Oak tree down on Old Shell Road in Mobile, Alabama
Crews are working to remove a tree that fell on Old Shell Road.

This section of the road is blocked off, and you will have to find another route if you’re traveling in this direction.

Throughout the night, News 5 has received a lot of reports of power outages, trees down, and flooding roads, and we expect more from tonight into tomorrow.