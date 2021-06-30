Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Five heading toward Caribbean

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As we wrap up the first month of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, which is expected to form in the coming days.

The NHC had been monitoring the system, and one other, that emerged off the coast of Africa this week as tropical waves. They will start issuing advisories on the potential tropical cyclone starting at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is a broad area of low pressure producing showers and thunderstorms. As of Wednesday morning, it was about halfway between the African coast and the Windward Islands and was showing signs of organization.

The NHC says environmental conditions seem “generally favorable” for development and a tropical depression will likely form in the coming days as the system moves northwest. The system has been given a high 70 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a high 90 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

The second area being monitored by the NHC is a tropical wave just east of the Lesser Antilles producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. While the NHC says significant development of the system is unlikely, it still could bring heavy rainfall to parts of the Lesser Antilles in the next few days.

The second system has been given a low near zero percent chance of formation both in the next 48 hours and the next five days.

The next storm to develop and get a name will be Elsa.

So far this year, we’ve seen four named storms: Ana, Bill, Claudette and Danny. Danny was the most recent – a short-lived tropical storm that made landfall along the coast of South Carolina before dissipating over Georgia.