MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight, the Western Hemisphere will be greeted to a stunning sight in the evening and night sky. The Moon will be enveloped in the Earth’s shadow creating the longest lunar eclipse until 2029.

A lunar eclipse occurs with the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon. Sunlight gets blocked by the Earth allowing a shadow to get cast onto the Moon. In the case of a total lunar eclipse, the Moon will fall entirely in the inner shadow (umbra) of the Earth creating a red tint to appear on face of the celestial body.

IMPORTANT TIMES

8:32 PM – Penumbral Eclipse Begins

The bright, full moon will begin to enter the penumbra, the outer soft shadow of the Earth. At the time, the moon will begin to darken. This will continue through 9:26 PM.

9:27 PM – Partial Eclipse Begins

At this point, the Moon will begin to enter the umbra of the Earth. The moon will begin to turn a rust red color.

10:29 PM – Total Eclipse Begins

The entire Moon becomes blood red. This will continue for just under 90 minutes with eh maximum eclipse occurring at 11:11 PM.

11:53 PM – Total Eclipse Ends

The Moon begins to exit the umbra and reenter the penumbra. The blood red tint will begin to fade.

12:55 PM – Partial Eclipse Ends

The red tint will fade entirely as the Moon fully emerges into the Earth’s penumbra.

1:47 PM – Penumbral Eclipse Ends

The Moon will fully exit the Earth’s penumbra bringing an end to the entire eclipse.