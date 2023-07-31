MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The second of four consecutive supermoons with illuminate the Gulf Coast skies Tuesday evening.

The first of two full moons in the month of August will rise in the eastern sky Tuesday evening at 8:15 PM. Known as the Sturgeon Moon, the moon is named for the tie of the year when giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were readily caught.

The second full moon of August will occur the night of the 30th. This Blue Moon will also be a supermoon.

A supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the Moon is full. This causes the moon to appear slightly large and brighter than a normal full moon.

The Super Sturgeon Moon will appear full the evening of August 1st and 2nd.

Additional Supermoons in 2023