Strong storms possible early next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – While folks are out and about enjoying what is likely to be a pretty nice weekend, we will be watching a developing storm system moving in from the west. This system could bring some strong storms to parts of the Southeast U.S. early next week.

By Monday, and area of low pressure and trailing cold front will emerge from the southern Plains. As this feature moves east, the atmosphere is forecast to become rather unstable for parts of the Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Northern Alabama. Storms are likely to fire up Monday afternoon and into Monday night. Some of these storms could be strong or severe.

The exact impact on the Gulf Coast and the timing are somewhat in question. At this point, it appears that rain chances will increase locally Monday after 4 PM. The front will traverse the News 5 viewing area Monday night and into Tuesday morning.Although it doesn’t appear at this point like this will be a significant severe weather threat, we will mention the possibility of a few isolated strong storms during that time frame.

We will continue to fine tune the forecast in the coming days.