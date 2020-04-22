Storm surveys find five tornadoes touched down Sunday night on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As residents on the Gulf Coast continue to clean up from Sunday night’s severe weather outbreak, we are now learning just how many tornadoes touched down.









Data from the five tornadoes that touched down Sunday night and early Monday morning on the Gulf Coast.

After several days spent surveying storm damage, meteorologists from the National Weather Service Office in Mobile have concluded that five tornadoes touched down. Four of the twisters touched down in Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama and one tornado caused damage in Santa Rosa County Florida.

The first tornado of the night formed at 10:55 PM and touched down near Tanner Williams in Mobile County. That tornado causes damage to homes in the Wakefield and Dominion subdivisions. Numerous trees were uprooted before the storm lifted south of Cottage Hill Road about three miles south of Mobile Regional Airport. It was an EF-1 with winds around 100 mph.

The second tornado of the night formed at 11:05 PM. This tornado was only on the ground for two minutes west of Dees. Three silos and a barn were destroyed on a private industrial property. This was an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph.

The third tornado of the night formed at 11:06 PM touching down about two miles southeast of Mobile Regional Airport. The storm caused mostly tree damage as it moved southeast lifting near Tillman’s Corner. The tornado had 90 mph winds making it an EF-1.

The fourth tornado of the night began in Baldwin County about eight miles NE of Robertsdale. This was the strongest tornado in the News 5 viewing area. It was on the ground for less than one-half mile packing winds of 105 mph (EF-1). Several mobile homes were damaged and one person suffered minor injuries.

The final tornado was a very weak EF-0. This storm had 75 mph winds and caused tree damage, as well as some minor roof damage to some structures.