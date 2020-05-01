Starlink Satellites Visible in the Night Sky

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG received several messages from viewers on the Gulf Coast Thursday evening regarding some strange objects in the night sky. This was the Starlink Satellite Constellation and you may be able to see it again Friday night.

A possible viewing window for the SpaceX Starlink Satellite Constellation will arise Friday evening starting at 8:22 PM. The viewing window will last for four minutes. The line of satellites will appear at 10° above the horizon in the northwest sky. The pass will reach it’s max height of 31° at 8:24 PM before disappearing at about 13° above the horizon in the southern sky.

SpaceX began launching these satellites in 2019. There are currently 422 in orbit around our planet. The goal of this system is to provide satellite-based internet to undeserved parts of the word. The company has been approved to create a constellation totaling 12,000 satellites. Sixty satellites are launched at a time aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.