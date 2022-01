PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- So a lot of you know that I had the opportunity to travel internationally a while ago to research how the world is responding to the reopening of international travel during the Covid-era.One of the countries I had the opportunity to visit was Iceland. It is so beautiful. You can see everything from waterfalls, to geysers, to glaciers!

I think the most moving and beautiful experience I had was to be able to see the northern lights. I saw them in the darkest, blackest of night. You see it is not easy to see the northern lights when you’re in a city where there is a lot of artificial light, or even in the suburbs of a city. We had to drive far ou to the countryside, and when the lights of our bus were turned off it was pitch-black. But then we looked up and saw the beauty of the light.