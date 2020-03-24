Severe Weather Likely Tuesday Evening in Northern Alabama

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front marching south will likely trigger a round of severe thunderstorms over northern Mississippi, Alabama, and South Central Tennessee.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the area until 10 PM Tuesday night. Large hail, damaging winds and a few strong tornadoes will be possible for areas including Decatur and Huntsville, AL and for areas south of Nasheville in Tennessee.

This system will weaken substantially as it approaches the Gulf Coast Wednesday. We expect only a 10% chance of rain during the morning hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories