Severe Weather Likely Tuesday Evening in Northern Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front marching south will likely trigger a round of severe thunderstorms over northern Mississippi, Alabama, and South Central Tennessee.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the area until 10 PM Tuesday night. Large hail, damaging winds and a few strong tornadoes will be possible for areas including Decatur and Huntsville, AL and for areas south of Nasheville in Tennessee.

This system will weaken substantially as it approaches the Gulf Coast Wednesday. We expect only a 10% chance of rain during the morning hours.