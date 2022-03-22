TEXAS/OKLAHOMA (WKRG) — Severe weather swept across the states of Texas and Oklahoma on Monday, March 21. Parts of both states saw severe thunderstorms with hail and tornados, and people there took some dramatic pictures and videos of the storms.

This video was captured by a dash camera from a car in Carter County, Oklahoma as a funnel cloud forms above the tree line.

Hail fell in South New Braunfels in Texas

A tornado struck Elgin, Texas; in the video below the tornado flips a truck moving down the highway. Watch carefully as the driver regains control and escapes.

After the storms passed, people in Jacksboro, Texas emerged to see what a tornado had done to the trees, powerlines, and homes.