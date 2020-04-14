Several planets visible in the sky tonight and Wednesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast will have a another opportunity Wednesday morning to check out a visible alignment of our moon and three other celestial bodies.

During the predawn hours of Wednesday morning, the path of the moon will place the natural satellite in conjunction with three planets. When looking at the moon prior to sunrise Wednesday, a bright white object will be visible to the right of the moon. That is Jupiter. It will be the brightest of the three visible planets. In fact, it will appear about 14 times brighter than Mars and Saturn.

Saturn will appear as a fainter dot just above the moon. Mars will be the faintest planet sitting to the right of the moon. Be sure to check it out in the hours prior to sunrise Wednesday. The sun will rise at 6:26 AM in Mobile and at 6:22 AM in Pensacola.