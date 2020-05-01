Several chances to check out Starlink this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Crystal clear skies and little to no moonlight will provide a near-perfect opportunity to view the SpaceX Satellite Constellation Friday and this weekend.

The first viewing window will open at 8:22 PM Friday evening. Those interested in checking it out will want to look in the northwest sky at about 10° above the horizon. It will appear as a trail of dots moving in the sky. The constellation will be visible for about 4 minutes as it reaches a maximum height of 31° above the horizon. The satellites will fade away in the southern sky at 8:26 PM.

The viewing opportunities will improve Saturday with six-minute viewing windows happening during the pre-dawn hours and again in the evening. The first window will open at 5:25 AM. The trail of satellites will appear in the northwest sky and fade in the southeast sky. It will reach a maximum height of 53° above the horizon. If you won’t be up early Saturday morning, then look to the southwest sky at 8:20 PM Saturday evening. This will be the best chance to see the constellation. They will be visible for six minutes reaching a maximum height of 72° above the horizon. The will fade in the northeast sky at 8:26 PM.

Starlink is a constellation of satellite currently under construction by SpaceX. The goal of the program is to bring satellite-based internet connectivity to millions in under served areas. There are currently 422 Starlink satellite moving around the Earth in low orbit. When completed, the constellation will total near 12,000 satellites.