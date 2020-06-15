Saharan Dust Likely to Keep the Tropics Quiet through Next Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a hot start to the tropical season with the first three named storm forming before June 7th, the next week or two will likely stay quiet, more typical of June. And it is all thanks to dust.

The Saharan Air Layer is a very warm, dry, and often dust-laden layer of air that sit above the more humid air over the Atlantic. Large storm complexes tend to kick up plumes of dust over Africa. These plumes of various concentration move west over the Atlantic Basin. Occasionally, the dust can traverse the entire Atlantic and move into the skies over the United States. This can lead to vivid sunsets.

These plumes of dust also have an affect on tropical activity. The Saharan Air Layer contains very dry air. This air tends to choke off developing tropical systems as they pull in the dust. The forecast calls for the concentration of Saharan Dust to increase over the Atlantic over the next week. In fact, it is possible that some of this dust may survive the trek across the Caribbean and enter the Gulf of Mexico. Get your cameras ready for next week! We may have some vivid sunsets.