Quiet Evening Ahead with More Heat for Friday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Some drier air in the mid and upper atmosphere has mixed down to the surface. This should allow for steady cooling through the evening with only a couple of rogue showers early on.

Overnight lows may fall a few more degrees compared to previous nights thanks. Forecast lows will fall into the middle 70s along the coast with lower 70s farther inland. Skies will stay clear.



More hot weather is coming…big surprise. That slightly drier air will heat up quickly Friday. Temperatures should reach the lower 90s by lunch time with highs ranging from 93-98 degrees. Rain chances again will be limited to 10% or less.

Our weekend forecast will be highly dependent on the track of Potential Tropical Cyclone NINE. We anticipate a low rain chance through Saturday with a slight boost to 30% by Sunday. If the cyclone stays farther east, the Gulf coast would look for drier weather next week and some hotter temperatures. Any shift to the west would result in higher rain chances.