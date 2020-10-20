Orionids Meteor Shower and International Space Station visible tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Skies should clear out overnight leading to great viewing conditions for several celestial opjects.

Tonight marks the peak of the Orionid Meteor Shower. This shower tends to be quite vivid and occurs as the planet Earth passes through the tail of Halley’s Comet. Look to the eastern horizon after 11 PM Tuesday as the constellation Orion rises. You could see around 10-20 meteors per hour. The best viewing conditions will be away from city lights.

Early risers Wednesday will have a chance to view the International Space Station. It will appear in the South southwest sky at 5:58 AM. The object will be in view for six minutes as it moves to the northeast sky.

You will also be able to see the planets Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn in the night sky.