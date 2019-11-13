Opportunities ahead to view the International Space Station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There will be several opportunities to view the International Space Station from the Gulf Coast in the coming days.

If you feel like getting up early Wednesday, bundling up, and heading out into the cold, you will have nice weather conditions to check out the ISS. The space station will be visible during a 3-minute window starting at 5:00 AM. The ISS will appear out of the north northwest sky and will fade away at 5:03 AM in the east southeast sky. The bright passing dot in the sky with reach a maximum height of 58° above the horizon.

If you can’t get up early Wednesday, don’t worry. There will be opportunities this week to check it out. There is a 4-minute viewing opportunity Thursday morning at 5:48 AM, and another 3-minute viewing window on Friday at 5:03 AM.

