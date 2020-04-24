Multiple tornadoes strike George County, MS Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As storm surveys continue across the Gulf Coast following Thursday’s severe weather outbreak, early reports show that one county in Mississippi may have had multiple tornadoes touch down.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Mobile believe that three EF-1 tornadoes may have touched down in George County, MS on the morning of April 25. This is comes after survey teams spent the day Friday observing the damage left behind in the county. Final reports on the paths and wind speeds of the storms are expected soon.

Additional storm surveys continue in Lower Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Severe storms brought strong winds, hail, and multiple tornadoes to the Gulf Coast.