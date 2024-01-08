MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County parents, note: after-school activities on Monday are canceled as severe weather threatens our coverage area.

“All after-school activities and events today are canceled, including athletics, extended day, field trips and any other school-sponsored activities,” an MCPSS spokesperson tells News 5.

A complex of storms could bring strong-to-severe weather events across the Gulf Coast.

Multiple threats are possible with this system, including damaging winds, tornadoes, flash flooding, and coastal impacts.

Stay tuned to News 5 for more weather updates.