MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast residents will have a chance over the next few mornings to view the International Space Station (ISS) passing overhead.

Schedule of ISS passes for Mobile, AL

All viewing windows this week will come during the morning hours between 5:30 am and 6:30 am. The best opportunity will come Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We classify the best opportunities as those with the longest viewing times.

The passing ISS will appear as a bright star moving in a straight line across the sky. It will appear very bright thanks to the position of the sun sitting just below the Earth’s eastern horizon.