MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Coast residents will have a chance over the next few mornings to view the International Space Station (ISS) passing overhead.
All viewing windows this week will come during the morning hours between 5:30 am and 6:30 am. The best opportunity will come Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We classify the best opportunities as those with the longest viewing times.
The passing ISS will appear as a bright star moving in a straight line across the sky. It will appear very bright thanks to the position of the sun sitting just below the Earth’s eastern horizon.