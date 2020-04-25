Four EF-1 Tornadoes Strike George County, MS and Mobile County, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Survey crews from the National Weather Service Office in Mobile spent Friday examining tree and structural damage caused by sever storms on Thursday. They have determined that four tornadoes touched down in George County, MS and Mobile County, AL. All were EF-1 tornadoes with winds ranging from 90-105 mph.

The first tornado touched down on the north side of Lucedale, MS east of Highway 63 on Inland Beach Road. The tornado tracked east and lifted near Jones Road south of Northside Church Road. Trees were downed by this storm. Some of those trees fell onto some homes

Two tornadoes touched down in the Rocky Creek area of George County. A brief EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds formed near Passeau Road. It was on the ground for less than a 1/2-mile, but it did cause the walls of a mobile home to collapse. Several pine trees were uprooted too. The next twister touched down only blocks away from the previous one. This one was a touch stronger with 105mph winds. This storm uprooted large oak trees and cause some roof damage to a church.

The Mobile County tornado struck southwest of Gulfcrest. The storm was on the ground for a very short amount of time. It mainly resulted in tree damage, but one of those trees fell on a home resulting in significant damage.

Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Okaloosa County, FL. The official report on that tornado will be released soon.