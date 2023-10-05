Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Coast weather conditions could become primed for wildfires to quickly spread this weekend.

A cold front slated to move through the region Friday will be followed by a very dry air mass. Relative humidity values are expected to drop below 25% for some communities. The combination of dry air, our ongoing drought, and gusty north winds will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area Saturday from 11am to 7pm. During the time, conditions will be present for any fire to quickly become out of control.

Winds will relax Saturday night into Sunday.