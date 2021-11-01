“Fall Back” To-Do List

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast will “Fall Back” this first weekend of November as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

At 2:00 AM Sunday morning, clocks will need to be set back one hour. We will gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

This is a great time to check a number of things off your to-do list. Here are some suggestions.

Change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors

Clean your heater and AC filters

Clean out the dryer vent

Take stock of your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of anything that has expired

Flip your mattress to even wear

Clean the gutters on the roof line of your home

Give your coffee machine a good deep clean

There are many things to take stock of as we move into the colder months.