“Fall Back” To-Do List

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast will “Fall Back” this first weekend of November as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

At 2:00 AM Sunday morning, clocks will need to be set back one hour. We will gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

This is a great time to check a number of things off your to-do list. Here are some suggestions.

  • Change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors
  • Clean your heater and AC filters
  • Clean out the dryer vent
  • Take stock of your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of anything that has expired
  • Flip your mattress to even wear
  • Clean the gutters on the roof line of your home
  • Give your coffee machine a good deep clean

There are many things to take stock of as we move into the colder months.

