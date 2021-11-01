“Fall Back” To-Do List

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast will “Fall Back” this first weekend of November as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.
At 2:00 AM Sunday morning, clocks will need to be set back one hour. We will gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend.
This is a great time to check a number of things off your to-do list. Here are some suggestions.
- Change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors
- Clean your heater and AC filters
- Clean out the dryer vent
- Take stock of your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of anything that has expired
- Flip your mattress to even wear
- Clean the gutters on the roof line of your home
- Give your coffee machine a good deep clean
There are many things to take stock of as we move into the colder months.