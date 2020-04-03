Drought Conditions Developing on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rainfall has been hard to come by as of late thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure. This has lead to parts of the Gulf Coast seeing little to no rainfall over the last 30-45 days. Now, drought conditions are developing.

U.S. Drought Monitor for April 2, 2020 showing parts of the Gulf Coast in a Moderate Drought

The U.S. Drought Monitor releases weekly reports dictating the presence and severity of drought conditions across the United States. In the latest report, issued April 2, 2020, most of the New 5 viewing area has been placed in the Abnormally Dry category. Within that zone, parts of several counties have been placed in a Moderate Drought.

Levels of Drought

Definition of Moderate Drought Conditions Drought Intensity Levels

March was an exceptionally dry period. Mobile Regional Airport only reported 0,.97″ of rain for the month. Conditions were even drier in the Florida Panhandle. Pensacola reported only 0,.52″ of rain for March. These lower-than-average totals place March 2020 within the top 10 driest March’s on record for both locations.