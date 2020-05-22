Drought conditions continue despite severe days of scattered rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An active, unsettled weather pattern last weekend and this week lead to some parts of the Gulf Coast picking up 2-6″ of rain. Unfortunately, it was not enough to significantly change our ongoing drought.

The drought monitor for the Gulf Coast continues to show parts of Jackson and George County MS, Mobile and Baldwin County AL, and Escambia and Santa Rosa County FL under severe drought conditions. Annual rainfall deficits continue to rack up. Below is a list of current rainfall deficits.



Annual Rainfall Deficits: January 1 – May 21, 2020

We do anticipate the weather pattern to become more active next week. The Climate Predicion Center 6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook paints out a wetter-than-normal setup over the southeast.